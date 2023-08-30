AVUHSD Logo

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Union High School District Board of Education voted 3-2 at a Friday evening special meeting to officially end the district’s longtime working relationship with legal firm Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost. The board also approved two board bylaw revisions.

The special meeting came eight days after the board held its regular meeting on Aug. 17.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.