LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Union High School District Board of Education voted 3-2 at a Friday evening special meeting to officially end the district’s longtime working relationship with legal firm Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost. The board also approved two board bylaw revisions.
The special meeting came eight days after the board held its regular meeting on Aug. 17.
Board President Charles Hughes pulled the Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost legal services agreement from the board’s June agenda. The proposed agreement was on the July 20 agenda at the request of trustee Jill McGrady. Hughes tabled it at that meeting. It was not on the Aug. 17. McGrady asked whether it was an oversight, or if it was removed.
Hughes said the proposed agreement would remain on the table.
“It’ll sit up on the table for a while; it might even rot on the table, but it’s going to sit on the table for a while.” Hughes said at the Aug. 17 meeting.
McGrady asked if that was legal. She added that she expected it to go before the board for a vote on Aug. 17.
Board attorney Jabari Willis said he would check the minutes.
Although it wasn’t discussed at Friday’s meeting, the board apparently did have to vote on the proposed agreement. Hughes, as board president, scheduled the Friday evening special meeting instead of waiting until the board’s next regular meeting on Sept. 14.
Karen White, president of California School Employees Association Chapter 612, which represents the district’s classified employees, spoke in favor of Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost, which is commonly known as F3, saying the firm has always provided sound legal advice.
“The Antelope Valley Union High School District, our valley and other school districts, use the F3 firm and their services and that only shows that they are retained for their legal advice and shows that they are able to give enough advice to keep a district away from long and lengthy and drawn out litigation,” White said. “The F3 firm is recognized by CSEA, other unions and other school districts and is one of California’s most reputable law firms. I would rather be using a legal firm that has a longstanding (relationship) than test the waters.”
McGrady read a letter from the firm for the record. A member of the firm was not able to attend the special meeting, which was announced the day before.
The board unanimously approved an agreement for legal services with Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost in January; however, that agreement expired at the end of June. The firm sought renewal for the 2023-24 school year.
“During the term of the agreement no concerns were raised regarding the quality and efficacy of our service or dedication to the district’s best interests,” McGrady said.
Hughes alleged at the July 20 meeting that a Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost attorney disrespected a parent, presumably in closed session for an expulsion hearing.
Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost, in the letter read by McGrady, said an investigation by the firm concluded the allegation was without merit.
“If such conduct had and in fact occurred, we would have expected at a minimum for those concerns to be raised with F3 directly rather than at a public forum when we are not present and we could not defend our attorney or our firms’ reputation,” McGrady read, adding that the firm was willing to accept as much or as little work as desired for the district.
McGrady clarified that she did not have a close relationship with F3 attorney Jay Fernow, who took over as the board’s legal adviser after the former board majority fired the district’s former in-house general counsel.
“Even then, they were not our only firm,” McGrady said.
Winn, who has served nearly 20 years on the board, said she has never made a phone call to Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost during that time.
Hughes asked Vice President Carla Corona and Clerk Miguel Sanchez, whose candidacy he recruited and supported, if they saw an F3 attorney disrespect a parent and they agreed, although the nature of the alleged disrespect was not disclosed.
“I didn’t know who F3 was until I met them here once I become a trustee,” Sanchez said. “I considered them in the beginning until I lost trust after what we all saw behind the scenes with a parent.”
The board voted 3-2 to reject the proposed agreement with Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost agreement, with Hughes, Corona and Sanchez dissenting.
Friday’s agenda also included proposed board bylaw revisions to Board Bylaw 9100: Organization and Board Bylaw 9124: Attorney that were on the Aug. 17 agenda for a first read and discussion. Both proposed revisions change Board of Trustees to Governing Board.
The proposed revision to Board Bylaw 9100: Organization would allow board officers to serve consecutive years in the same office.
“It came to me this morning, actually, that if a president is unable to learn the job in a year, possibly we should allow someone else to do the job,” said McGrady, who has served as board president and clerk twice in 12 years on the board.
Trustee Donita Winn asked Superintendent Greg Nehen to read the proposed revision for those in the audience.
Nehen said the change from Board of Trustees to Governing Board was a recommendation by the California School Boards Association.
Corona said she was glad to give board officers more time in a leadership position.
“I hope the board doesn’t think that means their obligations or their abilities change because of a couple of words,” Speaker Mike Oke II said, commenting on the change from Board of Trustee to Governing Board. “You’re still the board of a public education entity, and there are many, like myself, who will be here, meeting after meeting, reminding all of you that, and reminding the public whose money you’re spending about that.”
White also asked about the change from “Board of Trustees” to “Governing Board” in the board bylaw revisions.
“Even the Los Angeles Unified School District do not consider themselves as a governing board, only a board of education, and consequently that’s exactly what we are — a trustees board and you have different areas for that,” White said.
The board passed the proposed revision on a 4-1 vote, with McGrady dissenting.
The proposed revision to Board Bylaw 9124: Attorney would have the superintendent, when directed by the a majority of the board, provide the board with desired legal information. The revision also says that the superintendent shall provide the board with an update on matters involving legal counsel at the subsequent closed session during a regularly scheduled board meeting. The revision also says any board member shall provide the board with an update on conferences with legal counsel at the subsequent closed session during a regularly scheduled board meeting.
“I believe that we should be able to trust our superintendent to speak with the attorney,” McGrady said. “I don’t think he needs to report to us on every conservation he has with the attorney.”
Winn said in her years on the board, she has never had to call the board attorney.
“If I have a question, I go to Mr. Nehen, and I trust in his response,” she said. “I feel like the confidentially is an issue; I also feel that transparency is an issue. We’re responsible to the public for how we spend the money, and this doesn’t really indicate how we’re spending the money.”
Hughes said the issue isn’t money but transparency. He asked Nehen for clarification.
“The first sentence in the second-to-the-last paragraph gives me the permission from the board to consult legal counsel,” Nehen said. “The second piece is what gives the board the ability to give me direction to seek legal information and then bring that back to the board.”
The board voted 4-1, with Winn dissenting, to approve the proposed revision to Board Bylaw 9124.
