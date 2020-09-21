LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Board of Education will hold a special meeting today to consider adoption of the 2020 Learning Continuity Plans for the District and the Academies of the Antelope Valley dependent charter.
The Board held a public hearing on the proposed plans at its Sept. 10 meeting. The Learning Continuity Plan replaces the Local Control and Accountability Plan for the 2020-21 academic year only because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The proposed plan memorializes the planning process for the 2020-21 school year, including how the District will offer classroom-based instruction wherever possible, provide continuity of instruction, and ensure access to a full curriculum regardless of the method of delivery.
The Board will also reconsider adoption of the collective bargaining memorandum of understanding with the Antelope Valley Teachers Association to support the continuity of learning while mitigating the spread of COVID-19.
AVTA members overwhelmingly approved the agreement. However, it failed at the Sept. 10 meeting on a 2-1 vote, with member Victoria Ruffin dissenting. Trustee John Rush was absent.
The Board will also reconsider the 2020-21 unaudited actuals for adoption. The Board failed to adopt the unaudited actuals at the Sept. 10 meeting on a 2-1 vote, with member Amanda Parrell dissenting. State Education Code requires the unaudited actuals be adopted by Sept. 15 each year.
The meeting is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. Because of restrictions related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be conducted by teleconference. Anyone wishing to observe the meeting may do so via https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6hLaGo2xh3dclTRisANvsQ
