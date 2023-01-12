LANCASTER — Four law firms will make presentations, today, during a special meeting of the Antelope Valley Union High School District Board of Education for a chance to provide legal services on an as-needed basis.
The District has previously worked with three of the law firms: Atkinkson, Andelson, Loya Ruud & Romo; Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost; and Lozano Smith. The fourth firm is McCune & Harber.
The District has been without in-house general counsel since May 2019, when the former Board majority fired longtime general counsel Bridget Cook. Attorney Jay Fernow of Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost has served as the Board’s legal adviser at meetings since then.
President Charles Hughes requested, at a Dec. 16 special meeting, that the District put out a Request for Proposals for law firms interested in providing legal services to the District.
“I would like to see other firms have opportunities to come in and represent the district,” he said at the meeting.
Also today, the Board will consider the appointment of a general counsel for the District and one for the Board.
Although the Board unanimously agreed, at the Dec. 16 meeting, to designate the Board president and district Superintendent Greg Nehen to consult with District legal representatives regarding legal services, that item is also on today’s agenda for consideration.
Other discussion items are the Board meeting schedule and a review of Board bylaws.
The Board will meet at 5:30 p.m., today, in the Boardroom at the District office, 176 Holston Drive.
(1) comment
Seems if you are a Lawyer for the AVUHSD they will pay you $400 an hour....to Sleep.... Where do I sign up ;)
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.