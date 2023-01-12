AVUHSD meeting

Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Board of Education, Vice President Carla Corona (left), President Charles Hughes, Clerk Miguel Sanchez and trustee Jill McGrady will meet with the rest of the Board, today, to discuss legal representation for the District.

 Screenshot

LANCASTER — Four law firms will make presentations, today, during a special meeting of the Antelope Valley Union High School District Board of Education for a chance to provide legal services on an as-needed basis.

The District has previously worked with three of the law firms: Atkinkson, Andelson, Loya Ruud & Romo; Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost; and Lozano Smith. The fourth firm is McCune & Harber.

