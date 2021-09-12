LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District classified employees and unrepresented confidential and classified management employees will get a 3.5% ongoing salary increase and a 5% one-time bonus of employees’ 2020-21 annual salary under a tentative agreement unanimously approved by the Board at the Sept. 8 meeting.
The cost of the agreements is an estimated $5.4 million.
The pay increases are similar to the increases teachers and unrepresented certificated management received last month as approved by the Board.
Karen White, president of California School Employees Association Chapter 612, which represents the District’s classified employees, said chapter members ratified the tentative agreement on Aug. 17.
“In approving it tonight, you provide the ability for closure for our negotiations for 2020-21,” White said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.