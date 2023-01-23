LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Board of Education tabled two agreements with consultant Sheri Duggan, although the District will continue to work with her through an existing contract approved, last year.

The first tabled agreement was to cancel a previous agreement with Aligned Action Consulting LLC, which Duggan founded. That agreement was for $172,000 for the current school year and $240,000 each for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years.

