LANCASTER — A split Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Board of Education approved an agreement for legal services with the law firm of Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost.
The Board voted 3-2, with members Victoria Ruffin and Amanda Parrell, dissenting at the Dec. 11 meeting.
“I want to put it for the record that since July 1, 2020, that this Board has not had a contract with Fagen Friedman and Fulfrost,” Ruffin said. “So it’s been six months since this District has not had a contract with Fagen Friedman and Fulfrost, and they’ve been getting paid.”
However, the Board has never taken action to discontinue using the firm for legal services and has never taken action to direct Superintendent David Vierra to discontinue using their services.
The Board voted 4-0 to approve $58,602 in legal expenses for Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost as part of a purchase order at the Oct. 15 meeting. The Board unanimously approved another $7,927 in special education expenses to the law firm included on the purchase order at the Nov. 19 meeting.
The District has used the firm, also known as F3, for about 20 years.
Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost charges the District $230 to $260 an hour for associate attorneys, and $290 to $325 an hour for partner attorneys, according to the agreement. The agreement includes a 10% discount of the attorney’s standard hourly rate for on-site legal services.
The District has had to use Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost more frequently since Ruffin, Parrell and former Board member Robert “Bob” Davis fired former General Counsel Bridget Cook in closed session at the May 9, 2019, meeting.
Cook’s base salary was $183,748 a year. She also received a $2,000 stipend for longevity, and a $3,500 stipend for her doctorate. She essentially paid for herself through reimbursements for Cook’s billing on special education matters Cook handled through Self-Insured Schools of California Special Education Voluntary Coverage Program.
Cook sued her former employer last year, contending she was unlawfully fired in retaliation for blowing the whistle on allegedly improper and illegal contracts that would have provided financial windfalls to Ruffin, Parrell and Davis, or to their close associates.
Ruffin, Parrell and Davis hired the Harris & Associates law firm in January 2019 presumably to serve as their attorney. The trio authorized only Davis to confer with Harris, who charges $400 an hour. Davis resigned suddenly in November 2019. Ruffin and Parrell continued to confer with the firm even though they were not authorized to do so.
The Board terminated Harris’ contract at the Dec. 11 meeting on a 4-1 vote with Parrell dissenting.
