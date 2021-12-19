LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Board of Education approved new Superintendent Greg Nehen’s contract, at the Dec. 10 meeting.
The agreement is good from Jan. 1 to June 30, 2025. It sets Nehen’s annual base salary at $280,000 per year, along with standard vacation, sick leave and health benefits, according to the employment agreement.
The agreement gives Nehen the same protection former Superintendent David Vierra had, with a four-fifths majority required for termination for cause.
If the Board, by a four-fifths majority, unilaterally terminates the contract prior to the end of the agreement, Nehen would receive a cash settlement equal to his monthly salary multiplied by the number of months left on the unexpired term of the contract, according to the agreement.
If the unexpired term is greater than 12 months, the cash settlement shall not exceed the monthly salary multiplied by 12.
The Board voted 4-1, with member Victoria Ruffin dissenting.
“This is a sad day for the students and the families of the Antelope Valley Union High School District,” said Ruffin, who criticized Nehen’s appointment as superintendent as an extension of the status quo.
Board President Donita Winn said that out of all the candidates the Board interviewed, Nehen outshone all of the rest.
“He is, my opinion, the best person for this position,” Winn said.
Board member Amanda Parrell thanked Nehen and congratulated him on his appointment. She also thanked Shandelyn Williams, assistant superintendent of Student Services, for her service as interim superintendent following Vierra’s retirement.
Board Clerk John Rush also thanked Williams for her service, and congratulated Nehen.
“Congratulations to Mr. Greg Nehen, our new superintendent,” Board Vice President Jill McGrady said. “I look forward to your leadership and the heights that you can help us achieve, the new directions that we’re going to go. We’re glad to have you.”
Winn also congratulated Nehen.
“I’m excited for the future of the Antelope Valley Union High School District,” Winn said.
Nehen thanked the Board for its support.
“I look forward to the challenges ahead; I know they’re many,” Nehen said.
Nehen also thanked Williams.
“When it seemed like there was going to be a giant hole in the District, you came in and filled it,” Nehen said. “You did a great job and I look forward to continuing to work with you as well.”
The District announced Nehen as the next superintendent last month following a search conducted by executive firm Leadership Associates. The District did not disclose the number of applicants for the position. The Board conducted interviews with finalists over two days in November.
Nehen has been serving as interim deputy superintendent since Aug. 28 following Vierra’s retirement after 20 years as superintendent and more than 40 years in education, including 33 years in the District.
Nehen has served as the District’s assistant superintendent of Education Services since 2014. He began his educational career in 2002 as a social science teacher at Antelope Valley High School. In 2005, he started his tenure as a school site administrator, including principalships at Littlerock and Palmdale high schools. He then transitioned to district leadership serving as the director of Educational Services prior to his appointment as assistant superintendent.
