LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District’s new Board members — Charles Hughes, Carla Corona and Miguel Sanchez — took the oath of office, Friday afternoon, and elected officers.
Hughes, Corona and Sanchez ran as a slate of candidates. Hughes represents Trustee Area 1; Corona represents Trustee Area 4; and Sanchez represents Trustee Area 5.
Corona nominated Hughes to serve as Board president. The nomination passed 4-0, with trustee Donita Winn absent. Trustee Jill McGrady announced at the start of the meeting that Winn was in the hospital with pneumonia and sent her regrets that she could not attend.
Sanchez nominated Corona to serve as Board vice president and Corona nominated Sanchez to serve as Board clerk.
The Board tabled the first action item — adoption of the yearly Board meetings calendar — at Hughes’ request.
“I don’t think all of us are on the same page on this day,” Hughes said. “We, as the new elected Board members, didn’t really get much input into the dates, and I would like to talk about this at another time.”
The Board generally meets at 5 p.m., on the third Wednesday of the month, with exceptions for holidays and summer.
They will meet at 5 p.m., Jan. 19, to vote on a Board meeting calendar.
Corona also nominated Hughes to serve as the Board’s representative to the Los Angeles County School Trustees Association, Los Angeles County Committee on School District Reorganization, Antelope Valley School Boards Association and the Antelope Valley Schools Transportation Agency. Those nominations passed 4-0.
