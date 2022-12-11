AVUHSD Board

Antelope Valley Union High School District’s new Board members  Miguel Sanchez, Charles Hughes and Carla Corona pose after taking the oath of office, Friday afternoon.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District’s new Board members — Charles Hughes, Carla Corona and Miguel Sanchez — took the oath of office, Friday afternoon, and elected officers.

Hughes, Corona and Sanchez ran as a slate of candidates. Hughes represents Trustee Area 1; Corona represents Trustee Area 4; and Sanchez represents Trustee Area 5.

