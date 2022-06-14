LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Board of Education unanimously approved Food Services’ application for Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), a federal program that allows high-poverty schools to eliminate the administrative burden of school meal applications and still serve breakfast and lunch at no charge to all students, according to the California Department of Education.
The California Department of Education encourages participation in CEP for a school or group of schools with an Identified Student Percentage greater than 40%. Identified students are those who are qualified to receive a meal at no cost through direct certification, including students certified as homeless, runaway, migrant, foster, children enrolled in a federally funded Head Start program, and nonapplicant students approved by the LEA, according to the CDE. Direct certification is the federally mandated process that School Nutrition Program operators must use to certify children who are eligible for free meals or milk without completing an application.
“The Community Eligibility Provision is a four-year alternative meal counting and collection procedure,” according to a report by Joe Cook, director of Food Services. “Participation in the CEP reduces paperwork and other administrative burdens at the local level by simplifying the traditional operating procedures for meal eligibility and meal counting while eliminating the meal application process.”
Operating under the Community Eligibility Provision is expected to maximize federal reimbursements that support the National School Lunch and School Breakfast programs at school sites, according to the report.
Based on current District Identified Student Percentage and projected enrollment data, Food Services is projected to receive approximately 76.26% of its federal reimbursement at the “free” rate.
“These monies in addition to state meal funding through AB 130 will offset expenses incurred with increased meal participation,” the report said.
