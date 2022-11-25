LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District will spend up to $652,000 over three years for a consultant agreement with Aligned  Action Consulting LLC for consultation and professional development for school sites through the 2024-25 school year.

The agreement is for $172,000 for the current school year and $240,000 each for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years.

