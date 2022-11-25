LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District will spend up to $652,000 over three years for a consultant agreement with Aligned Action Consulting LLC for consultation and professional development for school sites through the 2024-25 school year.
The agreement is for $172,000 for the current school year and $240,000 each for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years.
Aligned Action founder Sheri Duggan will work with a steering committee on district initiatives to strengthen the multi-tiered systems of support, She will also work with District leadership “on alignment of systems and structures at the district level to support schools and staff, ultimately leading to student growth,” the agreement said.
The core components of multi-tiered system of supports, also known as MTSS, include differentiated classroom instruction and positive behavioral support.
Duggan worked with the District under a previously approved consultant agreement with a different company.
“The consultant that we were working with is now with a new company and this agreement will allow us to continue our work with the same consultant,” Deputy Superintendent Shandelyn Williams said. “The previous contract that was approved by the Board will no longer be executed.”
The Board received an email prior to the Nov. 16 meeting from the previous company that was apparently not happy the District moved on from them.
The Board approved the agreement 4-0-1, with member Victoria Ruffin abstaining.
