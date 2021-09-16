LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Board of Education approved a superintendent position recruitment ad with minor adjustments that will be used in the search for a successor to longtime Superintendent David Vierra, who retired at the end of August.
The ad will be published in EdCal, the Association of California School Administrators’ weekly education-oriented newspaper, on Monday and Oct. 4. The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. Oct. 25.
The Board voted 3-2 to approve the profile ad with members Victoria Ruffin and Amanda Parrell dissenting. Parrell changed her “yes” vote to a “no” vote after stating she misunderstood the question and meant to say no when she said yes.
Leadership Associates, the consultant hired to assist the District with its search, created the three-page description based on feedback from online surveys in English and Spanish and more than 53 Zoom meetings with District stakeholders. The online survey garnered 2,115 unduplicated respondents.
“This is one of the most important things we will be doing as Board members, is choosing the superintendent; so we want to give a little bit of time and effort. That’s why we’re here today,” Board President Jill McGrady said at the Wednesday morning special meeting.
The three-page description includes professional and personal profiles with desired traits and experience for the new superintendent. Those include classroom teacher experience, high school principal, executive cabinet leader and superintendent experience.
Ruffin said that she would like the description to include the demographics of the students in the community.
“I think that’s very important for somebody coming to the Antelope Valley, that they understand the demographics of the students in this community is 80% minoritized,” Ruffin said. “It needs to be stated somewhere, that’s my opinion.”
Although the third bullet point under professional profile said: “Has experience in establishing effective systems and structures around equity, diversity, and inclusion to improve the educational experiences of all students and staff,” Ruffin asked that the second bullet point — “Has experience working in a comparable school district with similar demographics” — be amended to include a sub-bullet that the individual has experience working with diverse groups and equity centered groups.
Board Vice President John Rush said he was pleased with the description as written. McGrady, Board Clerk Donita Winn, Ruffin and Parrell reached a consensus to make changes to the description; Rush disagreed. McGrady, Winn, Ruffin and Parrell agreed, by consensus, to add the sub-bullet point; Rush disagreed.
Ruffin also took exception to the description of the District in the three-page document.
The description said: “The Antelope Valley Union High School District (AVUHSD) is in the City of Lancaster, California (Los Angeles County).”
“The office is in the city of Lancaster. But we serve a larger, greater community span,” Ruffin said.
The Board agreed to adjust the copy to clarify that the District office is in Lancaster.
Ruffin also called out the mention of SOAR High School, the early college high school program on the Antelope Valley College campus, by name in the District description.
“Is there a reason why?” Ruffin asked. “I mean, other school districts have an early college high school, so I’m not sure why we have to mention SOAR, if there’s an elevation there. But I would like either it not to be mentioned or all of the schools to be mentioned.”
Ruffin also asked that a sentence under the description of the Antelope Valley — “Local and franchise eateries are abundant, providing everything from steak houses to wine bars and tea rooms.” — be edited to remove “to wine bars.”
“I don’t know why the wine bar is important to be mentioned for an educator,” Ruffin said.
That adjustment was rejected by the Board on a 3-2 vote, with McGrady, Rush and Winn dissenting.
The Board also rejected a suggestion by Winn to include mention of the annual Aerospace Valley Regional FIRST Robotics Competition, which was not held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in the description of the Antelope Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.