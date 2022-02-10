LANCASTER — A complaint filed, Wednesday, against Antelope Valley Union High School District alleged that the District failed to comply with legal requirements under the Local Control and Accountability Plan, and misappropriated millions of dollars set aside for foster youth, English learners, and low-income youth.
For example, the complaint alleged that the District allocated $1.7 million in funds intended for low-income students, English learners, and foster youth to pay for a contract with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
“The district’s current agreement with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is funded entirely from the General Fund,” the District said in response to a query from the Antelope Valley Press.
Money earmarked for foster youth, English learners and low-income youth comes from the District’s supplemental and concentration grants, which are restricted funds.
Neighborhood Legal Services of Los Angeles County and Equal Justice Society filed the complaint with District Superintendent Greg Nehen on behalf of parent Diana Padilla Garcia and Cancel the Contract-Antelope Valley, a project of Reform LA Jails fighting for justice for students of color in the community.
“What our client, Cancel the Contract and Ms. Padilla want is accountability,” attorney Mona Tawatao of the Equal Justice Society said. She added the District is out of compliance with the 2013 law that reformed school funding and created the LCFF (Local Control Funding Formula) and LCAP (Local Control and Accountability Plan).
The complaint alleges the District’s 2019-20 LCAP has a total shortfall of approximately $3.6 million from the $40.6 million ($40.4 million according to the District) budgeted in 2019-20 for high-needs students.
“This sizable carry-over is not accounted for in the 2021-2022 LCAP outside of a vague and legislatively insufficient mention in Goal 2, Action 12 “in regard to mini-grants made available to school sites,” the complaint said.
Community activist Christian Green, of Cancel the Contract, organized a rally on the sidewalk in front of Antelope Valley High School. The rally attendees included Padilla Garcia, Tawatao, Keppel Union School District Trustee Waunette Cullors, Lancaster City Council candidate Ayinde Frazier, students and others.
“At the end of the day, we’re just trying to make sure that your voices are heard,” Green said, using an amplified megaphone. “We want to make sure everyone knows what’s going on with the money. We want to be transparent with what’s happening.”
Green led a march from the high school campus west down Lancaster Boulevard to the District office about a half mile away on Sierra Highway, skipping a planned stop at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station. Multiple sheriff’s patrol cars followed the group as it marched down the street, presumably for the marchers’ safety.
Padilla Garcia, who has a son in special education in 11th grade at Highland High School, alleged mistreatment at the hands of the school resource deputies when she tried to advocate for her son.
“My son’s educational program is not fit for him,” Padilla Garcia said. “He’s been in a classroom where the teacher’s not qualified; she’s just a substitute teacher. So me asking when are you going to hire a teacher for my son’s class, it caused this problem where they felt the need to call the school police, the sheriff’s. So I was escorted from the school with the use of the sheriff’s for just asking simple questions.”
Asked what outcome she seeks from filing the complaint, Padilla said oversight.
“We want them to be held accountable for the funding that us taxpayers are paying,” Padilla Garcia. “It’s millions and millions of dollars not accounted for and that’s unacceptable when our kids are suffering.”
The complaint also alleged that in the 2019-20 school year, more than $6.9 million intended for foster youth, English learners and low-income students — the vast majority of whom are Black and Latinx — was left unused or was used for improper purposes, with minimal reporting and seemingly no oversight.
“The records show that almost $7 million has been either misused or misreported,” Tawatao said.
She added there was no explanation how the $1.7 million for the contract with the sheriff’s contract would help the foster youth, English learners, and low-income students achieve and succeed.
“Then there’s all kinds of other issues, $3.5 million that was earmarked for these students two school years ago, we don’t know what happened to that money,” Tawatao said.
District officials noted that the Los Angeles County Office of Education and the California Department of Education have oversight over school district budgets, and would flag any irregularities. The District’s expenditures are also audited by an independent auditor.
(1) comment
Seems the public schools have become Cesspools. Scores are down (for many many years). Teachers (Public Schools) have become Lazy Parasites...nothing more. You would be Wise to Enroll your Child in a Private School, or Homeschool them Yourself...Unless you want them to be a Janitor..living in your Basement...Forever.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.