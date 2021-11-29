LANCASTER — The California Transit Association named Antelope Valley Transit Authority the Transit Agency of the Year for small operators.
The award recognizes an outstanding program or service that demonstrates innovative concepts, effective problem-solving techniques, or promotes a positive image of transit in the community, AVTA Executive Director/CEO Macy Neshati said in announcing the award at the Nov. 23 Board of Directors meeting.
“I was honored and privileged to accept that award on behalf of this Board, on behalf of the agency, on behalf of this community,” Neshati said.
AVTA has the first all-electric local bus fleet in the nation. By the end of December, the transit agency will have the first all-electric commuter bus fleet in the nation.
“Macy, I think that’s just a great thing that tells the entire country what we’re doing and how we’re doing it,” AVTA Board Chairman Marvin Crist said. “It says a lot on what you’ve done for the last three-and-a-half, four years.”
