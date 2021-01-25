LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Transit Authority directors will receive an update during Tuesday’s meeting regarding a review of the agency’s efforts to protect employees and riders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The update comes after the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health received a complaint about alleged violations, including employees not wearing masks in common areas. The complaint also alleged the agency has not provided barriers as Plexiglas between drivers and customers.
An inspector from the Los Angeles County Public Health Department visited the AVTA on Dec. 29 to conduct an environmental assessment due to a COVID-19 outbreak, according to the report.
“Observed the facility was in compliance at the time of outbreak investigation,” the report said.
The agency took an early proactive approach to manage the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ATVA’s safety measures include installing hand sanitizers on all buses at front and back doors; mandatory facemask postings throughout the facility; and constant monitoring. The agency installed plastic temporary curtains/barriers until permanent barriers were available. The agency also requires face coverings on all buses and provides face coverings to those who did not have one.
The agency also reduced total passenger capacity per bus to 50%. The agency sacrificed fare revenues and required rear door boarding from March through July 2020 to ensure safety first. In addition, the agency conducts a complete sanitization on every bus nightly, including a mop-down and wipe-downs of all touch surfaces and seats. AVTA bus stops are also sanitized daily throughout the agency’s service area.
Employees at the AVTA’s Sixth Street West headquarters are directed to work from home if they can carry out their work duties. Employee screenings are conducted before employees may enter the workspace. Employees are required to wear an appropriate face covering and socially distance. Disinfectant and related supplies are available to employees. Hand sanitizer is also available to employees.
The meeting, scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, will be conducted via Zoom due to pandemic restrictions.
The public may access the meeting as follows: visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88047006019
Dial by telephone to join: (669) 900-6833 Meeting ID: 880 4700 6019 Passcode: 201833
Public comments on agendized items may be submitted via email to clerkoftheboard@avta.com or by telephone at 661-729-2206 at least two hours prior to the meeting’s start of the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.