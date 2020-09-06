LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Transit Authority launched a new pilot program on Sept. 1, providing the On-Request Microtransit Ride Service to the rural northern Los Angeles County communities of Lake Los Angeles, Pearblossom, Sun Village and Littlerock.
AVTA’s On-Request Microtransit Ride Service is now operating at eligible pick-up and destination points along routes 50, 51 and 52. The pilot program is running simultaneously with the existing fixed route service, allowing residents to experience the new service and learn the advantages of on-request rides with flexible times and destinations.
“The idea for this innovative transportation solution comes from a detailed study of the needs of these communities,” AVTA Board Chairman Marvin Crist said. “The residents need and deserve a quicker connection to the local AVTA system and to the businesses and services located in Lancaster and Palmdale.”
Eligible pick-up locations are within one mile of bus stops along Routes 50, 51 and 52 that are east of Avenue J and 20th Street East (along Route 50) and east of the South Valley Transportation Center in Palmdale at Palmdale Boulevard and 40th Street East (along Route 51 and all stops along Route 52). These locations are the AVTA Microtransit Connection Centers for Palmdale and Lancaster and provide passengers with access to the rest of the AVTA system.
Eligible destinations are at either of the two AVTA Microtransit Connection Centers or within one mile of any bus stop located east of these two connection centers along routes 50, 51 or 52.
The On-Request Microtransit Ride Service uses a smartphone app called AVTA Empowered Mobility that can be downloaded from Apple and Android app stores for free. Users of the AVTA Empowered Mobility App can request or schedule a ride from any eligible pickup location to an eligible destination. Rides must be scheduled to occur during the service hours of 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.
Fares for the On-Request Microtransit Ride Service are the same as AVTA’s local transit system.
AVTA Senior Annual Pass holders and AVTA Veterans Pass holders may ride for free. Riders that are eligible for reduced fares will enjoy the same reduced fares on this service. Payment methods are cash or credit and debit cards through the smartphone app.
Passengers may also choose to forego the smartphone app and call 855-833 -8541 to request or schedule a ride.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.