LANCASTER — PeopleReady Inc. will continue to sanitize, disinfect and sterilize the interior of Antelope Valley Transit Authority’s bus fleet for the public’s safety through Oct. 31 because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
AVTA directors on Tuesday unanimously ratified an amendment to the Tacoma, Washington-based company’s contract for an amount not to exceed $105,000.
The board first approved an emergency sole source contract with PeopleReady on May 26 after President Donald Trump declared a national emergency because of the pandemic.
The transportation agency has sufficient funds to pay for the service because of the national emergency. Such expenses are eligible under the Coronavirus Act Relief, and Economic Security Act.
AVTA staff found it necessary to continue PeopleReady’s service after California extended its rules governing the COVID-19 pandemic response, according to a staff report.
“The amount listed and time extension will provide necessary services until AVTA can bring these services in-house,” the report said.
