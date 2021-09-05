LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Transit Authority will spend $426,000 plus applicable permit fees and sales tax for a depot charging retrofit project.
AVTA directors, acting without discussion or dissent, approved a contact with Lancaster-based Toneman Development Corp. for the project at the Aug. 24 meeting.
The transit agency released a invitation for bid on Aug. 3 to retrofit 24 charging stalls that will allow installation of 12 Heliox DC 180 HPC chargers along with 24 200 amp dispensers, according to a staff report by Procurement and Contracts Officer Lyle Block,
AVTA procurement system provided the solicitation documents to 171 registered firms, including nine from Lancaster and three and Palmdale. Nine firms attended a mandatory pre-bid conference on Aug 12. Two addenda were released prior to the bid closing, the report said.
Of the 171 firms that received notification of the invitation for bid, only two submitted bids: Toneman Development Corp. and Village Electrical Contractors Inc., of Apple Valley, which submitted a bid for $492,040.
Under AVTA’s procurement policy requirements, an invitation for bid must be awarded to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder, the report said.
