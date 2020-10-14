LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Transit Authority will resume regular local and commuter service schedules starting Monday, the agency announced Tuesday.
AVTA’s Local Transit Routes will return to their regular schedule for most of the local routes. Routes 94, 97 and 98 will not resume service until Antelope Valley schools return to regular schedules. Additionally, Routes 747 to Edwards Air Force Base and 748 to Mojave Air and Space Port are unable to return to regular service at this time.
All other local fixed routes will return to their regular schedules.
AVTA’s Commuter Routes 785, 786, 787 and the Transporter Route 790 will also return to regular
commuter schedules.
“AVTA’s return to regular service levels will help Antelope Valley residents and businesses begin to return to normal routines,” AVTA Board Chairman Marvin Crist said. “Be assured that AVTA will continue to uphold the health and safety of our passengers and employees as our top priority.”
Recent studies show that public transportation is safe. There is no correlation with the spread of the Coronavirus and the use of public transportation. However, AVTA will continue a policy of 50% reduced maximum seated occupancy and operators and riders will continue to observe social distancing. A mask or cloth face covering is still required to be worn in order to board and ride the bus until further notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.