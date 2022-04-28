LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Transit Authority will renegotiate a contract with US Hybrid Corp. for the purchase of 19 battery-electric Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant vans, after the vehicle was not registered with the state’s Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project, also known as HVIP.
The absence of US Hybrid’s vehicle model from HVIP-approved list of vehicles means AVTA would be ineligible to receive up to $1.4 million in grant funds toward the purchase of the vehicles. The vehicle model was not registered with HVIP, prior to March 31, despite company representative assurances, according to a staff report by Lyle Block, Procurement and Contracts officer.
Rather than ratify cancellation of the contract, AVTA Board Chairman Marvin Crist asked that the item be pulled from the agenda.
“What I would like to do is send it back to the executive director (Martin Tompkins) and a Board member — vice chair (Dianne Knippel) would be good — to renegotiate that contract to see if we can come up with a solution,” Crist said.
