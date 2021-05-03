LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Transit Authority will purchase six 60-foot battery electric buses from BYD for an amount not to exceed $6.36 million, plus applicable sales tax.
The transit agency has sufficient funds in its budget due to multiple grant awards.
AVTA’s Board of Directors unanimously authorized Executive Director/CEO Macy Neshati to execute the contract at its April 27 meeting. The Board previously approved the purchase of four 60-foot buses at its March 23 meeting.
The agency has two grants opened for 10 60-foot buses. The purchase of the six 60-foot buses represents the final open quantity left on the grants, and the agency’s contract with BYD to purchase up to 85 battery-electric buses of varying sizes, according to a staff report.
The purchase will use the final six options on the transit agency’s 2016 contract to purchase up to 85 battery-electric buses. The Board adopted a goal in 2016 to transition to a 100% battery-electric fleet.
“These 60-foot buses will help provide capacity on our most crowded routes and free up the buses currently on those routes to help right size capacity on other routes as ridership starts to recover,” a staff report said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.