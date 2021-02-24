LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Transit Authority will purchase six, 30-foot BYD battery electric buses for an amount not to exceed approximately $3.27 million, via a piggyback bid with the State of Georgia.
Georgia has eight suppliers under contract, including BYD Motor Inc. The initial contract had a two-year base term good from June 2018 through June 2020, with three, one-year renewal options.
The current contract expires on June 30. It is eligible for two more one-year renewals. AVTA can purchase the K7M buses at a significant discount through the piggyback bid.
AVTA CEO Macy Neshati said the smaller 30-foot buses can be used on less populated routes, saving the larger 40- and 60-foot buses on more populated routes.
AVTA’s Board of Directors unanimously agreed at Tuesday’s meeting to authorize Neshati to execute the contract with the State of Georgia to purchase the buses.
The AVTA has been awarded various grants that will be used to purchase the buses.
