LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Transit Authority will provide a dedicated bus route from the Lancaster and Palmdale transit centers, to and from the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, to ensure that all citizens in the agency’s service area have access to vaccinations.
The service is intended to be fare-free, with the goal to make vaccinations available to as broad and diverse a cross section of the population as possible, according to a staff report.
The AVTA will spend approximately $5,345 per day on the service. That number is based on the assumption of four buses running 15 hours per day.
“The background is at the direction of (AVTA Chairman Marvin Crist) staff worked with our operating contractor Transdev to develop a dedicated route to bring people from our transit centers to the fairgrounds for purposes of getting their COVID 19 vaccination,” AVTA CEO Macy Neshati said at Tuesday morning’s Board of Directors meeting.
Crist said when he asked AVTA staff to prepare the proposal, they turned it around in a day.
“We want to stay the leaders and we want to make sure our communities get vaccinated,” he said.
The buses will run on a 40-minute headway during the days and hours the vaccination site is scheduled to operate and will be announced when available.
“By providing fare free access to vaccines, we also reduce congestion and reduce the number of cars wasting gas and polluting the air while sitting while idling,” Neshati said.
Crist asked if the City of Palmdale receives a super site or any site they would like to designate for vaccinations, the AVTA will move two of the buses from the Palmdale Transportation Center to the alternate site, instead of the fairgrounds.
Neshati said yes.
“I think that’s a great idea, Marvin,” Director and Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer said. “I’m glad you brought that up and I’m glad you brought that forward. I’ve been inundated with inquiries.”
The City of Lancaster is working on establishing its own vaccination site. Los Angeles County will provide the vaccines and appointment services when it is ready. The city will work with a clinic to administer the shots.
Appointments and vaccine supply is still extremely limited. LA County health officials urge the public’s patience as they work urgently with federal and state partners to expand capacity and supply in the weeks ahead.
Healthcare workers who have direct or indirect contact with patients or infectious materials (Phase 1A), residents of a long-term care facility (second dose only) or anyone age 65 and older, can make an appointment through http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/acd/ncorona2019/vaccine/hcwsignup/pods/ or call center 833-540-0473.
