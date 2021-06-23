LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Transit Authority will revise its bylaws and delete references to the Transit Advisory Committee. The group will be dissolved and an ad hoc Citizens Advisory Committee will be formed instead.
The action will save the AVTA approximately $12,000 to $15,000 annually. By creating an ad hoc committee that would not have a regular meeting schedule, the group would not be subject to the Brown Act.
The Transit Advisory Committee was established in 2013 to provide advisory input on public transportation meetings to the executive director/CEO and the Board.
The Committee’s members are AVTA Executive Director/CEO Macy Neshati, Los Angeles County representative Jordan Catanese, City of Lancaster representative Candice Vander Hyde and City of Palmdale representatives Saynne Redifer and Ruben Hovanesian.
The Committee met six times over the past 32 months. During that time, AVTA staff sent a monthly email to the Committee members asking for agenda items for a meeting and have received none, resulting in the cancellation of those meetings. The group’s last agenda was for Feb. 11, 2020.
“The bulk of the six meeting we did have was me calling the meetings to solicit input for a regional transit plan,” Neshati said.
He would like to form the ad hoc Citizens Advisory Committee to be more responsive to the community’s needs and desires. The proposed committee would include a cross section of the community, appointees from each jurisdiction and representatives from veterans groups, the hospitals, as well as seniors and those with disabilities.
“We can call it together and constantly be in the process of conducting more or less focus groups to see how AVTA can be a more part of the community and of greater service,” Neshati said.
Director and Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer praised the idea of a Citizens Advisory Committee but opposed the notion of disbanding the Transit Advisory Committee.
“Permanent removal, Macy’s leaving at the end of the year,” he said. “I think we ought to let the new guy make a decision on how he wants to make this stuff function.”
Neshati’s contract as executive director/CEO is good through the end of the year. His title will convert to project manager beginning Jan. 1, and continuing through Jan. 1, 2025.
Hofbauer added the Transit Advisory Committee provides for coordination and development of projects.
“Instead of getting rid of the TAC, I think we need to focus on what we want the TAC to do,” he said. “The TAC is a valued partner in this process.”
Hofbauer made an unsuccessful motion to retain the committee.
Vice Chairwoman Dianne Knippel said the AVTA staff brings many of the things Hofbauer mentioned forward to the Board.
“Staff brings forward what they hear on the street,” she said.
The Board voted 5-1 to approve the resolution to disband the committee with Hofbauer dissenting.
