LANCASTER – Antelope Valley Transit Authority will spend $120,000 a year on a consultant to assist AVTA staff with grant applications to secure future grant funding and other financial goals.
AVTA’s Board of Directors unanimously approved a three-year contract with Weideman Group Inc., at the May 24 meeting. The Board, in November 2015, adopted a goal to acquire a 100% battery-electric fleet. The transit agency has since achieved that goal.
The Sacramento-based Weideman Group will assist the AVTA with grant applications to secure future grant funding and other financial goals, according to a staff report by Chief Financial Officer Judy Vaccaro-Fry.
AVTA released a Request for Advocacy Services on April 1. One addendum was released on April 12. Two proposals were ultimately submitted on April 28. Weideman Group scored 281 out of a possible 300 points from the evaluation committee.
“In addition to their fair and reasonable pricing, they provided the best all-inclusive solution for AVTA,” the report said. “It was obvious that their past in depth transit experience gave them a clear insight into our requirements and mission.”
