LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Transit Authority will purchase a piece of land and strip mall in Lake Los Angeles for a future charging site and bus operators’ break room.
The property, at 40235 170th St. East, will cost the agency an amount not to exceed $520,000.
The goal is to have a break room and restroom for bus operators who operate the AVTA’s micro-transit service.
The future site could also serve as a place for customers in the eastern portion of AVTA’s service area to get a transit access pass, or TAP card, or other passes.
“We do want to make that available for the public out there who are currently having to come all the way into town to do business,” Marketing Manager James Royal said.
AVTA’s Board of Directors unanimously ratified authorization at Tuesday’s meeting for Executive Director/CEO Macy Neshati to execute the contract for the land acquisition.
