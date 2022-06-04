LANCASTER — Thousands of Antelope Valley Transit Authority riders were stranded, Friday, in Los Angeles, Century City and San Fernando Valley and throughout the Antelope Valley due to a sudden strike action taken by Teamsters Local 848 against Transdev Services Inc., the transit agency’s contractor.
Bus operators picketed in front of AVTA’s office on Sixth Street West in Lancaster, on Friday morning, near the gate to the parking lot for the agency’s fleet of battery-electric buses.
“This is an unfair labor practice strike,” Joe Pimentel, the business representative for Teamsters Local 848 said.
The union called for the strike at 9 a.m., Friday, after hundreds of commuters had been transported. Some bus operators drove the agency’s buses back to the AVTA headquarters and parked them on the street. Other buses were left at the four transit centers and about 20 commuter buses remained in Los Angeles, San Fernando Valley and Century City with no drivers in them.
The work stoppage affects about 160 union members, including bus operators, dispatchers and road supervisors.
“All of the service has been shut down this morning,” Pimentel said. He added that the strike will continue “as long as it takes.”
Union members received a salary increase between 30% to 38% effective, Jan. 1. Transdev has threatened to take the pay increase away from the drivers and lock them out, Pimentel said.
“These people have a moral and social obligation to the people that get on those buses,” AVTA Board Chairman Marvin Crist said. “Numerous handicapped, seniors and veterans are who they left down there, and that’s just wrong after a 38% rate increase.”
Union members have been working without a contract since Jan. 1. The AVTA will switch to a new contractor, MV Transportation Inc., with a projected start date of July 1 after 16 years with Transdev. AVTA issued a request for proposal, last year, for a new bus operator. Transdev did not submit a proposal.
A spokesperson for Transdev did not immediately return a voicemail seeking comment.
The pay increases raised the starting pay for bus operators from $15.50 an hour to $18 an hour; the top pay level after five years of service increased from $24 an hour to $26 an hour.
“The increases were designed to be in place while we continued negotiating,” Pimentel said.
The union is also seeking an increase in pension contributions. Some bus operators have to work into their golden years because they can’t afford to retire, he added.
Negotiations broke down after Transdev announced that it would not seek a new contract with the AVTA. The union and Transdev have been negotiating the effects of the firm’s exit. Transdev threatened to take back the pay increase because the two parties could not come to an agreement on their exit, Pimentel said.
“We still have to work with them for six months until MV takes over,” Pimentel said. ‘We haven’t had a contract since the beginning of the year.”
Union members also wanted a $2,500 retention bonus for each driver plus full sick time. The union reduced the stay bonus to $1,500 plus full sick time. Transdev offered a $500 stay bonus and full sick time. The stay or retention bonus was meant to help union members cover medical benefits and pension contributions for the six months they worked without a contract.
“They were refusing to pay out the sick pay because the state doesn’t require that they cash out sick pay,” Pimentel said
Drivers get five days of sick pay; the union wanted to go with the City of Los Angeles standard, which is six days.
“Transdev is abandoning this community and now they’re leaving their mark on the way out with their employees here, who are also members of the community,” Pimentel said.
MV Transportation has an obligation to hire the current union members, he added. The company offered new drivers a higher starting wage at $19.25 an hour.
The sudden strike caught AVTA officials by surprise. The transit agency had no advance notice of the strike, officials said.
“It’s this community that’s being hurt,” AVTA Executive Director/CEO Martin Tompkins said. “All the vulnerable members of this community are the ones being affected, are the ones who can’t get to doctor’s appointments, our seniors, our veterans; that’s my concern, that’s my priority. Labor negotiations, that’s between our contractor and Teamsters 848. We have never been a part of that.”
Tompkins urged both parties to get back to the table.
AVTA posted a notice on its website about the work stoppage and urged its riders to check the transit agency’s website and social media for update. The transit agency also encouraged riders to sign up for AVTA Rider Alerts at www.avta.com
The AVTA has an agreement with Metrolink for Valley residents who commute to work on an AVTA 785 bus to Los Angeles to take the Metrolink train home.
“They will have direct access to Metrolink to catch any services up so nobody should be stranded down there,” Tompkins said. “If there is anybody stranded, we will send Uber to help them out.”
For the 786 route to Century City, the AVTA planned to send a rider alert and send one “sweeper bus” to pick up passengers who may have be stranded. Uber was also an option for any stranded passengers. For the 787 San Fernando Valley route, the agency planned to send two buses to pick up passengers. The buses were to be driven by non-union Transdev staff members.
The AVTA’s Dial-A-Ride and on-request Microtransit services were not affected by the strike because they are non-union companies. In fact, they went to the four transit centers to pick up any stranded passengers waiting for a bus.
The local transit buses left at the local transit center were picked up and returned to the AVTA bus yard. The Century City buses were already back at the AVTA about two-and-a-half hours after the work stoppage began. About five or six Los Angeles buses were on their way back as Tompkins spoke. The San Fernando buses were placed in a secure location until they could be picked up later, Friday.
