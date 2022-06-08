LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Transit Authority buses will return to service, starting Thursday, nearly six days after Teamsters Local 848 launched a strike against the AVTA’s contractor Transdev Services Inc.
Transdev notified AVTA’s executive management late Monday evening that Teamsters Local 848 had agreed to return to work, the transit agency announced, Tuesday.
According to executive management at Transdev, Teamsters Local 848 made an unconditional offer to return to work on behalf of striking workers, the AVTA announced. Transdev accepted the Teamsters’ unconditional offer for operators to return to work.
The union membership was sympathetic to the needs of their community and sent an unconditional return to work offer and offered to return to work immediately, Joe Pimentel, the business representative for Teamsters Local 848, wrote in an email, Tuesday.
“Our members were prepared to serve the community immediately,” Pimentel wrote. “They made their offer at 9 a.m., (Monday). The fact that Transdev chose to continue to deprive Valley residents of much needed transportation services further proves that the bad players here are contractors like Transdev. They are outsiders to our community and have no concern for their employees who are residents of the Valley and the ridership.”
A Transdev spokesperson did not immediately return a voicemail for comment, Tuesday.
The union called for a strike at 9 a.m., June 3, after hundreds of commuters had been transported to Los Angeles, Century City and San Fernando Valley. Local riders were also left stranded.
Pimentel at the time called it an unfair labor practice strike.
The union has been working without a contract since Jan 1. Union members received a salary increase between 30% to 38% effective, Jan. 1. The pay increases raised the starting pay for bus operators from $15.50 an hour to $18 an hour. The top pay level after five years of service increased from $24 an hour to $26 an hour.
“The increases were designed to be in place while we continued negotiating,” Pimentel said previously.
The AVTA will switch to a new contractor, MV Transportation Inc., with a projected start date of July 1, after 16 years with Transdev. Negotiations between the union and Transdev broke down after Transdev announced that it would not seek a new contract with the AVTA.
The union and Transdev have been negotiating the effects of the firm’s exit. Transdev threatened to take back the pay increase because the two parties could not come to an agreement on their exit, Pimentel said.
Employees were notified to return to work, on Thursday, for all shifts, including the first shift beginning at 3:28 a.m.
“We are pleased that Transdev and Teamsters Local 848 have reconciled to the point that operators can return to work and AVTA can once again service our high desert community,” AVTA Chairman of the Board Marvin Crist said. “These types of actions are unconscionable, harming our transit-dependent residents such as senior citizens, veterans and disabled residents. These are most vulnerable of our community and the ones most harmed by this work stoppage.”
Because striking workers abandoned passengers and buses mid-route, on June 3, when the work stoppage began, a great deal of work must be accomplished to ensure the fleet is ready for service, an AVTA representative said.
Vehicles abandoned in isolated areas without monitoring and outside standard safety procedures must be inspected, cleaned, repaired and cleared for safety, before returning them to service. There are also numerous administrative tasks necessary to reinstate striking workers in an orderly manner, the AVTA rep said. Consequently, the first day of resumed service will be Thursday.
During this disruption, AVTA officials urged riders and the community to check the website and social media and sign up for AVTA Rider Alerts at www.avta.com. Riders may also call the customer service department at 661-945-9445 for current information on service outages and delays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.