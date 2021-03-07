LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Transit Authority will launch its dedicated local bus service to the COVID-19 vaccination center at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds on Monday.
The dedicated routes will service the AV Fairgrounds from Palmdale and Lancaster. Palmdale pickup and drop-off locations will be at the Palmdale Transportation Center at Sixth Street East and Technology Drive, and at the South Valley Transit Center at 40th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard. Lancaster pickup and drop-off locations will be at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park at 10th Street West at Avenue K-8, and at the Boulevard Transit Center at Jackman Street and Sierra Highway.
These bus routes will run on 35-minute frequencies during the days and hours the vaccination site is in operation. The service will be fare-free. Riders will be responsible for scheduling their appointment at the vaccination center.
The COVID-19 vaccine will be available to all eligible residents regardless of insurance. In order to receive a vaccination, qualified residents will be required to make an appointment via kp.org/covidvaccine. Visit kp.org/covidvaccine for eligibility guidelines.
AVTA will continue a policy of 50% reduced maximum seated occupancy and operators and riders will continue to observe social distancing. A mask or cloth face covering is still required to be worn in order to board and ride the bus.
