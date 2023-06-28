AVTA sheriff contract

Antelope Valley Transit Authority Board alternate director Kathy Mac Laren (from left), director Richard Loa, Chairman Marvin Crist, director Raj Malhi, vice chair Dianne Knippel and director Michelle Flanagan attend Tuesday’s board meeting.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Transit Authority extended its contract with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for transit law enforcement services for five years.

The current master contract, approved by the AVTA Board of Directors in May 2018, is set to expire at the end of the month. The new master agreement is good from July 1 to June 30, 2028. AVTA’s Board of Directors unanimously approved the agreement and a funding authorization letter at Tuesday’s meeting as part of the consent calendar.

