LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Transit Authority extended its contract with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for transit law enforcement services for five years.
The current master contract, approved by the AVTA Board of Directors in May 2018, is set to expire at the end of the month. The new master agreement is good from July 1 to June 30, 2028. AVTA’s Board of Directors unanimously approved the agreement and a funding authorization letter at Tuesday’s meeting as part of the consent calendar.
The authority is authorized to spend up to $160,000 in fiscal year 2023-24, which begins July 1 and ends June 30, 2024. The board will process an annual funding authorization letter for subsequent years.
The sheriff’s department has been providing transit law enforcement services through an annual letter of agreement since 2008. Since 2015, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has required the sheriff’s department to execute contracts for all agreements over $100,000, according to a report by Cecil Foust, AVTA’s procurement and contract officer.
Under the terms of the agreement, the sheriff’s department will provide services for the AVTA that include a security presence Monday through Friday with staggered shifts for increased presence; random fare and ridership audits on local and commuter services with two security assistants to assist with fare enforcement; and a presence in and around the transit system.
Other services include training and safety presentations to drivers; random bomb and weapons checks of local and commuter vehicles; and interface with schools and city personnel regarding problematic behavior at specific stops.
“The transit deputies have improved the quality of service for our passengers and have provided support to MV Transportation operators,” the report said. “Deputies issue traffic citations, enforce public utility codes and assist drivers and passengers as needed.”
