LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Transit Authority will lease three 2017 40-foot BYD buses for a period of three years at a cost of $6,500 a month per bus.
The Federal Transit Administration requires a 20% bus spare ratio, including the service Operations and Maintenance contract, according to a report by Lyle Block, Procurement and Contracts officer.
“We currently do not meet this requirement,” the report said.
The AVTA fell below the federal requirement after it returned three 2014 leased buses back to BYD as the lease agreement expired.
“AVTA has ordered additional new buses with a lead-time and delivery of 12 to 24 months,” the report said.
The AVTA Board of Directors, at its Tuesday meeting, unanimously agreed to authorize Executive Director/CEO Martin Tompkins to execute the lease agreement.
