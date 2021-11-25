LANCASTER — Citing the potential to put riders at risk, Antelope Valley Transit Authority’s Board of Directors unanimously agreed to authorize Chairman Marvin Crist to submit a letter to the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board opposing a proposal to defund its contracts with the LA County Sheriff’s Department and shift the burden to local agencies.
An LA Metro Policing Practices ad-hoc committee submitted the proposal to the LA transit agency’s Public Safety Advisory Committee. They recommended that the Metro Board of Directors allocate zero dollars for all three policing contracts through the end of the fiscal year and shift the $75 million to undefined alternatives and proposed unarmed Metro ambassadors. They also recommended shifting the burden of policing to local agencies.
The motion will go before the full LA Metro Board, on Dec. 2.
“AVTA’s executive staff is deeply concerned with any effort that removes uniformed law enforcement presence from the public transit system of Los Angeles County,” AVTA Executive Director/CEO Macy Neshati said during a presentation at the AVTA’s Tuesday morning meeting.
Neshati added they disagree with the defunding effort or any measure that adversely impacts the presence, capabilities or community protection efforts of the LA County Sheriff’s Metro Bureau.
“We believe any such move creates a dangerous environment for the riders using Metro services and to the public at large on or near train/bus lines and stations,” Neshati said.
As to how this affects AVTA riders, Neshati explained that the transit agency provides commuter service for Antelope Valley residents, dropping off riders at destinations throughout downtown Los Angeles, including Union Station and Century Station in downtown Los Angeles.
“The defunding/removing effort will place our riders at risk, and increase the chances of adverse law enforcement contacts, while simultaneously having the potential of reducing ridership, and creating a host of other environmental and transportation issues,” Neshati said.
Neshati added it is difficult to determine a fiscal impact to the transit agency with the potential for vandalism of buses to increase. If passengers are attacked or assaulted he said that could have an impact on the agency’s insurance policies.
“We need to protect our passengers when we drop them off from our commuter buses,” Crist said.
He added this is an indirect way to defund the sheriff’s department.
Director Richard Loa said crime has increased as municipalities across the nation defund law enforcement.
