LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Transit Authority’s Board of Directors unanimously agreed to amend the agency’s contract with Antelope Valley Transportation Services Inc., for an additional amount of $13,445 for Fiscal Year 2023 for Dial-a-Ride and on-request Microtransit Ride services.
AV Transit Services has provided Dial-a-Ride Paratransit services since April 2020 and on-request Microtransit Ride services since August 2020. However, the projected quantity of rides and annual growth projections have not materialized, largely as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a staff report by Maintenance Compliance Manager Cecil R. Foust.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.