LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Transit Authority’s Board of Directors unanimously renewed the agency’s agreement with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for the 2021-22 Fiscal Year at a cost not to exceed $120,000.
The Board first approved a letter of agreement for transit law enforcement services with the sheriff’s department in August 2008. The agreement has been renewed annually since then, according to a staff report by Lyle Block, CPPB Procurement and Contracts officer.
Under the terms of the agreement, the sheriff’s department reserve unit services for AVTA include security services Monday through Friday with staggered shift times for increased presence, random fare and ridership field audits of local and commuter services with two security assistants to assist with fare enforcement procedures, random bomb and weapon checks of local and commuter services, training for both AVTA and Transdev staff regarding security issues and conflict resolution, interface with the local schools for incident follow-up; and provide a presence on and around the transit system to help improve quality of life issues.
“The security agreement has benefited AVTA by providing a presence at our transfer facilities, on the buses, at schools and at our administration and maintenance facility,” Block wrote. “The transit deputies have improved the quality of service for our passengers and have provided support to Transdev operators. Deputies issue traffic citations, enforce public utility codes, and assist drivers and passengers as needed.”
The sheriff’s department provides a reserve deputy at nearly half the cost as compared to non-reserve sheriff’s deputies.
