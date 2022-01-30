LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Transit Authority will purchase 18 vehicle lifts with a lift capacity of 118,000 pounds for approximately $291,334, plus applicable sales tax from Stertil-Koni USA Inc.
The lifts will be installed in the new maintenance facility expansion bays and used to service the 60-feet electric buses exclusively, Procurement and Contracts Officer Lyle Block said during a presentation at the Jan. 25 AVTA meeting.
“Staff received their quote, found their pricing to be fair and reasonable and provide the best overall solution for AVTA’s fleet,” Block said.
The AVTA Board unanimously approved the contract with the Maryland-based firm.
“Great expansion story, so this is good news,” Vice Chair Dianne Knippel said.
