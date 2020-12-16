LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Transit Authority, in partnership with a team of sponsors, will host a drive-thru grocery and toy giveaway on Sunday.
The event is scheduled from noon to 3 p.m. at the AVTA bus facility, 42210 6th St. West, while supplies last.
“We’re giving away 3,000 turkeys,” AVTA Board Chairman Marvin Crist said.
The grocery giveaway includes stuffing, cranberries and other holiday meal groceries.
In order to comply with CDC Guidelines, only drive-thru service is available.
“I wanted to put all the nonprofits together, all the unions together, all the different government agencies together and show them what we could do,” Crist said. “It’s turned out pretty well.”
There will be bikes, toys and clothing for children, as well.
The AVTA, Antelope Valley Ministerial Association and multiple unions and numerous nonprofits will be involved.
AVTA Stuff-a-Bus charities, including Grace Resource Center, South Antelope Valley Emergency Services of Palmdale, Antelope Valley Partners for Health, the Child and Family Guidance Center and the Marco & Sandra Johnson Foundation, will also be involved as they distribute Stuff-a-Bus-collected toys and gifts.
The drive-thru grocery giveaway is made possible by donations from the Antelope Valley Transit Authority, City of Lancaster, A.V. Chevrolet, Teamsters Local 848, Antelope Valley Sheriff’s Boosters, Waste Management, Lancaster Toyota, IBEW, Vallarta Supermarkets, One Love Food Ministry, Sygma, Sysco, BYD Motors and US Foods.
“AVTA is committed to partnering with the community each holiday season, bringing joy to those in need,” Crist said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be able to serve our residents in this manner, to truly make a difference during the holiday season with the help of so many generous organizations. I’d also like to recognize the generosity of our Stuff-a-Bus sponsors, such as Crazy Otto’s Diner, Duke Engineering, BYD Motors, Transdev, New Flyer/MCI, High Desert Medical Group, OpSec Security, Avail Technologies, Complete Coach Works, Kaiser Permanente, The McKeon Group, Mission Bank, Palmdale Elementary Teachers Association and The Weideman Group. These sponsors made Stuff-a-Bus a huge success again this year.”
