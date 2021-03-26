LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Transit Authority will purchase four 60-foot battery-electric articulated buses manufactured in Lancaster by BYD (Build Your Dreams) for an amount not to exceed $4.24 million, plus applicable sales tax.
The purchase will use the final four options on the transit agency’s 2016 contract to purchase up to 85 battery-electric buses.
AVTA’s Board of Directors unanimously authorized Executive Director/CEO Macy Neshati to execute the contract at Tuesday’s meeting.
“These 60-foot buses will help provide capacity on our most crowded routes and free up the buses currently on those routes to help right size capacity on other routes as ridership starts to recover,” a staff report said.
AVTA took advantage of the opportunity to buy brand new buses already manufactured and available for immediate delivery and offered at 2016 pricing, saving about $400,000 over current pricing available through the state of Georgia contract.
“Adding these right sized vehicles to the Authority’s existing battery-electric fleet provides the best overall solution for AVTA,” the report said.
