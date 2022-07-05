LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Transit Authority will purchase four battery-electric support vehicles for fixed route transit operations from Antelope Valley Chevrolet, for an amount not to exceed $145,999, plus applicable sales tax.
The transit agency released an Invitation for Bid on May 24. Prior to the issuance of the Invitation to Bid, the Board and jurisdictional representatives were notified and asked to submit any recommendations for potential vendors. The local chambers of commerce were notified, according to a staff report by Lyle Block Procurement and Contracts officer.
AVTA staff also hand-delivered the Invitation for Bid documents to 11 local dealerships. AV Chevrolet was the sole respondent.
“Most local dealerships were unable to submit bids since the vehicle manufacturers did not provide them with an inventory of vehicles that meet the required specifications,” the report said.
AVTA’s Board of Directors, at the June 28 meeting, unanimously authorized Executive Director/CEO Martin Tompkins to ratify the contract.
“It’s local buy, which is great and there was a lot of good support around so I recommend approval of NB 3,” Board Vice Chair Dianne Knippel said.
Director and Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer said it was good to have a local dealer instead of one outside of the Antelope Valley.
