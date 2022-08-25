AVTA buses

Lyle Block, Antelope Valley Transit Authority’s procurement and contracts officer, gives a report to the AVTA Board of Directors, on Tuesday, about the proposed purchase of seven battery-electric BYD buses.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Transit Authority will purchase seven BYD battery-electric buses of various sizes through the State of Georgia contract for a total not to exceed about $5.87 million, plus applicable sales tax.

The purchase will funded through various grants re-allocated from previous contracts. The savings is approximately $1.7 million, including vouchers from California’s Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project.

