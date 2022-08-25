LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Transit Authority will purchase seven BYD battery-electric buses of various sizes through the State of Georgia contract for a total not to exceed about $5.87 million, plus applicable sales tax.
The purchase will funded through various grants re-allocated from previous contracts. The savings is approximately $1.7 million, including vouchers from California’s Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project.
The purchase is two 30-foot battery-electric heavy-duty low floor transit buses for approximately $1.58 million, plus sales tax; three 35-foot battery-electric heavy-duty low floor transit buses, for an amount not to exceed about $2.53 million, plus applicable sales tax; and two 40-foot battery-electric heavy-duty low floor transit buses, not to exceed about $1.76 million, plus applicable sales tax.
The AVTA Board of Directors unanimously approved the purchase at Tuesday’s meeting.
The transit agency has four 35-foot battery-electric BYD buses. 37 40-foot battery-electric BYD buses, and 13 60-foot battery-electric articulated BYD buses. This total does include the seven buses approved for purchase on Tuesday.
After a thorough review by AVTA staff, the agency determined that the 60-foot articulated battery-electric buses were not suitable for the agency’s service needs. On May 26, the AVTA canceled the production of five 60-foot battery-electric articulated buses, according to a report by Lyle Block, procurement and contracts officer.
Prior to canceling the contract, the AVTA discovered that production never began on two 40-foot buses. As a result, the Board agreed to reallocate the funds previously awarded for the five 60-foot battery electric articulated buses and the two 40-foot buses to the new purchase. The combined purchase will allow the transit agency to save $840,000 through the capture of Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project vouchers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.