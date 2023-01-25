AVTA electric miles

Antelope Valley Transit Authority Executive Director/CEO Martin Tompkins (center) stands with Judith Vaccaro-Fry (third from left), chief financial officer, Esteban Rodriguez (third from right), director of Operations & Maintenance, and other employees with a cake at Tuesday’s Board of Directors meeting to celebrate more than 10 million electric miles.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Transit Authority closed out 2022 with another milestone as the nation’s first and largest all-electric local bus fleet to pass 10 million electric miles, at the end of December.

The achievement comes just two years after the transit agency crossed the 4 million mile mark, in December 2020. Last March, AVTA officials and employees marked the agency’s transition to become the first zero-emission, fully electric transit agency in North America. A month later, the agency celebrated its 30th anniversary.

