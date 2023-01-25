LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Transit Authority closed out 2022 with another milestone as the nation’s first and largest all-electric local bus fleet to pass 10 million electric miles, at the end of December.
The achievement comes just two years after the transit agency crossed the 4 million mile mark, in December 2020. Last March, AVTA officials and employees marked the agency’s transition to become the first zero-emission, fully electric transit agency in North America. A month later, the agency celebrated its 30th anniversary.
The AVTA’s Board of Directors and employees celebrated with a cake after Tuesday’s meeting.
“This is big,” AVTA Chairman Marvin Crist said. “No one has come close to these numbers. In those 10 million electric miles, approximately 2.5 million gallons of diesel fuel have been saved. That equates to a net savings of $3,375,000 in fuel costs after paying for electricity. Additionally, the 10 million all-electric miles represent a carbon footprint reduction of more than 59.4 million pounds of CO2 and 187,000 pounds of particulate matter.”
The AVTA accumulates more electric miles every day of service in the Antelope Valley community. The transit agency operates 57 buses in its local fixed route fleet, all of which are zero-emission, BYD electric buses, manufactured at BYD’s Lancaster plant, officials said.
AVTA also has eight fully electric vans and a fleet of 24 zero-emission, high-capacity, electric commuter coaches from MCI. This combined electric fleet continues to add up the electric miles serving residents of the Antelope Valley around Lancaster, Palmdale and the unincorporated portions of northern Los Angeles County such as Pearblossom, Littlerock and Lake Los Angeles.
Since February 2016, when the AVTA Board of Directors voted to award a contract to BYD to manufacture electric buses over a five-year period, the agency has been on the path to pioneering battery electric bus transportation, officials said.
The project has created a smarter, greener and more interconnected transit system serving the Antelope Valley and areas extending south into the Los Angeles basin. By combining groundbreaking electric bus technology with wireless inductive charging technology, AVTA’s innovative bus project is the first of its kind in the nation, officials said.
“Over the past 18 months we’ve been providing tours to different agencies from other parts of the world and the US,” AVTA Executive Director/CEO Martin Tompkins said at the meeting.
AVTA has hosted transit officials from Brazil, Columbia, Chile, Mexico, South Africa, Canada and Germany. More recently, the agency hosted officials from Simi Valley.
The agency retired all of its diesel buses, sending 17 to Santa Barbara as part of a contract. The agency decommissioned its diesel parts inventory and retired seven gasoline support vehicles. They added eight new electric support vehicles for its contractor and awarded a new contract for 19 fully electric vans to support Dial-a-Ride and microtranist services.
