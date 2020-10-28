LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Transit Authority’s new employee wellness center will be named after AVTA Board Chairman Marvin Crist.
It will be called the Marvin E. Crist Wellness Center.
AVTA Executive Director/CEO Macy Neshati recommended the Board name it after Crist on behalf of the entire AVTA staff.
He “has repeatedly demonstrated through deeds and actions that he values and recognizes the hard work and dedication of all employees at the agencies he oversees,” Neshati said at Tuesday’s AVTA Board of Directors meeting.
For example, Crist recommended thousands of meals be provided to the employees of AVTA and contractor Transdev Transportation during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic stay-at-home orders. He also worked with the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale to share the cost of deputies for public safety efforts at the transit centers as well as bus stops throughout the Valley.
“These efforts were all intended to help keep our front-line essential workers as safe as possible,” Neshati said.
Crist suggested the agency use a portion of the proceeds from the AVTA’s first round of Low Carbon Fuel Standard credits to build an on-site wellness center for employees in recognition of everyone’s contribution to the success of the AVTA’s fleet electrification commitment.
The Board voted 5-0-1, with Crist abstaining.
The center includes a yoga and Zumba room. It also has strength-training equipment, 10 treadmills, six elliptical machines and four stair climbers. Eight stationery bikes are expected to arrive next week. The center will open next month.
“It looks like a great resource. Let’s hope we get everybody healthy and using it,” Vice Chairwoman Dianne Knippel said.
Directors Michelle Flanagan and Raj Malho both said the honor was well deserved.
Crist thanked his colleagues for the accolades and noted the wellness center will be opened to Lancaster and Palmdale sheriff’s station deputies.
“They’ll have a private place to go work out,” he said.
The wellness center is about everyone at the AVTA, Crist said afterward.
They initially thought about giving employees a pay bonus using the Low Carbon Fuel Standard credits.
“But then it came to us that what would be there forever to help them,” Crist said. “At the wellness center, they’ll be able to go in and out.”
