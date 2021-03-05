LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Transit Authority will launch its dedicated local bus service to the COVID-19 vaccination center at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds on Monday.
AVTA Board members, led by Chairman Marvin Crist, approved the plan at the Jan. 23 monthly Board meeting to offer dedicated local bus service to the fairgrounds should the need arise for transportation services to COVID 19 vaccination centers.
Due to this proactive leadership, when the start date was announced for local vaccination services at the Fairgrounds, AVTA’s key role in transporting AV residents was already in place, the agency said.
Starting Monday, AVTA will launch its dedicated routes from all four of its AV transportation centers to the COVID 19 vaccination center at the AV Fairgrounds in Lancaster.
“I want to thank the members of the AVTA Board of Directors for supporting this effort to make the COVID 19 vaccine available to all residents of the Antelope Valley,” Crist said. “We have an established history of looking at the ‘big picture’ and our board will continue working with the AVTA staff to provide enhanced service to our community.”
The dedicated routes will service the AV Fairgrounds from Palmdale and Lancaster. Palmdale pickup and dropoff locations will be at the Palmdale Transportation Center at Sixth Street East and Technology Drive, and at the South Valley Transit Center at 40th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard. Lancaster pickup and dropoff locations will be at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park at 10th Street West at Avenue K-8, and at the Boulevard Transit Center at Jackman Street and Sierra Highway.
These bus routes will run on 35-minute frequencies during the days and hours the vaccination site is in operation. The service will be fare-free. Riders will be responsible for scheduling their appointment at the vaccination center.
The COVID-19 vaccine will be available to all eligible residents regardless of insurance. In order to receive a vaccination, qualified residents will be required to make an appointment via kp.org/covidvaccine. Visit kp.org/covidvaccine for eligibility guidelines.
“Transportation is often a lifeline for many members of our community, connecting residents with work, businesses, schools, healthcare and, in this case, an essential, life-saving vaccine,” Crist said. “AVTA’s response to our initial request on this project was very commendable, preparing a proposal and plan in under 24 hours, allowing the Board to act quickly.”
AVTA will continue a policy of 50% reduced maximum seated occupancy and operators and riders will continue to observe social distancing. A mask or cloth face covering is still required to be worn in order to board and ride the bus.
