LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Transit Authority won an approximately $3.90 million grant from the California State Transportation Agency Transit and Intercity Rail Capital program, the transit agency announced Tuesday.
The money will be used for the High Desert Clean Connector project, which will create a new, zero-emission commuter transit connection between the Antelope Valley and Victorville. The project includes the purchase of four zero-emission buses that will be served by existing charging infrastructure supporting current zero-emission transit emissions, according to a description. The total project cost is approximately $5.45 million. It is a joint project between the AVTA and Victor Valley Transit.
“We’re going to be the lead agency, buy the buses, and then operating will be shared between us and Victor Valley,” AVTA Chief Financial Officer Judy Vaccaro-Fry said.
This award is the latest of six awards from the Transit and Intercity Rail Capital program since it started in 2015.
“I think we may be the only six-for-six in the state,” Vaccaro-Fry said.
The agency has received approximately $61.19 million total over the six awards. The largest amount, approximately $24.4 million in 2015, was used to purchase 29 battery-electric buses to launch the agency’s goal for a 100% zero-emission bus fleet, which it has achieved.
“We’ve won every round they had,” she added.
Other projects funded by the Transit and Intercity Rail Capital program include the purchase of electric buses for AVTA’s zero emission microtransit service and supportive charging infrastructure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.