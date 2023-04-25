AVTA grant

Antelope Valley Transit Authority Chief Financial Officer Judy Vaccaro-Fry announces the agency won a $3.90 million grant from the California State Transportation Agency Transit and Intercity Rail Capital program at Tuesday’s Board of Directors meeting.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Transit Authority won an approximately $3.90 million grant from the California State Transportation Agency Transit and Intercity Rail Capital program, the transit agency announced Tuesday.

The money will be used for the High Desert Clean Connector project, which will create a new, zero-emission commuter transit connection between the Antelope Valley and Victorville. The project includes the purchase of four zero-emission buses that will be served by existing charging infrastructure supporting current zero-emission transit emissions, according to a description. The total project cost is approximately $5.45 million. It is a joint project between the AVTA and Victor Valley Transit.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.