LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Transit Authority and LA Metro will hold a pop-up promotional event for low-income riders from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park Transit Center, 43011 10th St. West.
Metro’s Low-Income Fare is Easy Program reduces the cost of transit for low-income riders. The program offers fare discounts that can be applied toward the purchase of weekly and monthly transit passes on AVTA, Metro, and any LIFE participating transit agencies, or 20 free rides on any one of the participating transit agencies.
“The LIFE Program is a powerful tool for AVTA and our community,” AVTA Chairman of the Board Marvin Crist said. “LIFE is just one of the methods that AVTA uses to make reduced fares and free transportation available to low-income families, students, veterans, and the senior citizens of the Antelope Valley.”
Those who sign up can get “90 days of free rides.” To better understand qualifications, attend this event. To apply, have a photo ID and proof of income, which can be any of the following:
• You have the option to self-certify or provide proof of income (Medi-Cal, EBT, any proof of public benefits, Social Security award, check stub, tax return)
• If proof of income is unavailable, complete self-certification in section 3 of LIFE application
If you live in Los Angeles County and your income falls within these limits, you are eligible:
Household size: one, with an annual income of $41,400 or less; two, with an annual income of $47,300 or less; three, with an annual income of $53,200 or less; four, with an annual income of $59,100 or less; five, with an annual income of $63,850 or less; and six, with an annual income of $68,600 or less.
Applicants must be 18 years or older. Children must be enrolled on an adult head of household application.
Individuals who receive transportation discounts from the city/county schools or employers, or are Access or U-Pass cardholders, are not eligible to participate in the LIFE Program.
Visit www.metro.net/LIFE for details.
