Eight 40-foot battery electric Antelope Valley Transit Authority buses will soon have additional equipment to help comply with the Americans with Disability Act. AVTA directors have authorized a contract amendment for the equipment.

LANCASTER — The Antelope  Valley Transit Authority will pay an additional amount not to exceed $26,522 plus applicable sales tax, to add Americans with Disabilities Act equipment on eight 40-foot battery electric buses.

AVTA directors, on Tuesday, unanimously authorized a contract amendment with BYD Motors LLC for the equipment. The total purchase price will not exceed  approximately $6.01 million, plus applicable sales tax.

