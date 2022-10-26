LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Transit Authority will pay an additional amount not to exceed $26,522 plus applicable sales tax, to add Americans with Disabilities Act equipment on eight 40-foot battery electric buses.
AVTA directors, on Tuesday, unanimously authorized a contract amendment with BYD Motors LLC for the equipment. The total purchase price will not exceed approximately $6.01 million, plus applicable sales tax.
The Board authorized, at its Sept. 27 meeting, an approximately $5.99 million contract with BYD to purchase the buses. That authorization could include a Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project, or HVIP, credit of $138,000 per bus, or $828,000 for the complete order, if approved by the state of California.
BYD informed the agency that it had missed quoting the wheelchair securement station for each 40-foot bus under the contract, Lyle Block, Procurement and Contracts officer said.
