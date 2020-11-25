LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Transit Authority will implement route changes next month in anticipation of three new transit/charging sites opening.
On Route 1, the agency will eliminate the layover at 47th Street East and Avenue S. Route 3 will service the portion eliminated on Route 1.
On Route 2, the agency will adjust routing to continue service boarding and alighting at 47th Street East and Avenue R.
On Route 3, AVTA will eliminate the stop at Avenue O-8 and Sierra Highway due to low ridership with six passengers per month.
On Route 52, the agency will adjust and extend the running time to allow for opportunity charging at the South Valley Transit Center. These adjustments will reduce the number of trips but will provide the same time coverage.
The new transit centers/charging facilities include The Boulevard Transit Center on Lancaster Boulevard and the South Valley Transit Center at Palmdale Boulevard and 50th Street East. A transit center at Antelope Valley College will open next year.
The changes are intended to reduce delays along Route 1, increase vehicle efficiency, reduce bus switch-outs, and incorporate the new South Valley Transit Center for inductive opportunity charging.
“The goal is to streamline routes,” AVTA Chief Operating Officer Martin Tompkins said during a presentation at Tuesday’s Board of Directors meeting.
Director and Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer said he is looking forward to the new charging facilities coming online.
“Good look at using our regional transit plan that was put together to help augment the changes,” AVTA Vice Chairwoman Dianne Knippel said. “So I really appreciate the continued work at making ourselves more efficient.”
The Board unanimously agreed to authorize Executive Director/CEO Macy Neshati to implement the proposed changes.
The AVTA will work with Transdev, the company that operates the buses under contract to AVTA and employs the drivers, to finalize a run-cut, or employee scheduling. The agency will also create new public schedules to reflect the changes and finalize the preparation at the South Valley Transit Center.
The changes will be monitored and a report presented to the Board in February.
