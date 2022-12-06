AVTA giveaway

A volunteer assists with Antelope Valley Transit Authority’s 2021 Holiday Drive Thru Grocery and Toy Giveaway. This year’s event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 17, at the AVTA Bus facility, 42210 6th St. West in Lancaster, while supplies last.

 Photo courtesy of Antelope Valley Transit Authority

LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Transit Authority will host the Holiday Drive Thru Grocery and Toy Giveaway, on Dec. 17, in partnership with a team of generous sponsors.

“AVTA is committed to partnering with the Antelope Valley community each holiday season in this effort to bring joy to those residents in need,” AVTA Board Chairman Marvin Crist said. “The AVTA board of directors, management, and staff, joined with many generous organizations, strive to make a real difference for AV families in need. We are all thrilled to be able to serve our residents in this manner.”

