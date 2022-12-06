LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Transit Authority will host the Holiday Drive Thru Grocery and Toy Giveaway, on Dec. 17, in partnership with a team of generous sponsors.
“AVTA is committed to partnering with the Antelope Valley community each holiday season in this effort to bring joy to those residents in need,” AVTA Board Chairman Marvin Crist said. “The AVTA board of directors, management, and staff, joined with many generous organizations, strive to make a real difference for AV families in need. We are all thrilled to be able to serve our residents in this manner.”
Turkeys, holiday meal supplies, groceries, toys, and clothing will be distributed, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the AVTA bus facility, 42210 Sixth St. West, while supplies last.
Residents of the Antelope Valley communities can drive through and pick up a turkey or ham, and other holiday groceries, plus toys or clothing for children from the AVTA Stuff-a-Bus program.
Toy collections were organized and staffed by AVTA Stuff-a-Bus team and the 2022 participating charities: the Children’s Bureau, Antelope Valley Partners for Health, the Child and Family Guidance Center, JustServe, Valley Oasis, the Boys & Girls Club of the Antelope Valley, and the South Antelope Valley Emergency Services of Palmdale.
Anyone who would like to donate a toy can do so from 5 to 9 p.m., Saturday, at A Magical BLVD Christmas in Lancaster, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, at the Walmart Supercenter in Lancaster, 44655 Valley Central Way.
The Drive Thru Grocery Giveaway event is made possible by donations from AVTA, cities of Lancaster and Palmdale, AV Chevrolet, Teamsters Local 848, Antelope Valley Sheriff’s Boosters, Waste Management, IBEW, Vallarta Supermarkets, the LA Regional Food Bank, the Salvation Army, Sygma Foods, Sysco Foods, and US Foods.
“I’d also like to recognize the generosity of our Stuff-a-Bus sponsors, such as Duke Engineering, BYD Motors, WAVE/Ideanomics, Palmdale Elementary Teachers Association, MCI/New Flyer, RentSource, Complete Coach Works, Mission Bank, Vinsa Insurance Associates, OpSec Security, High Desert Medical Group, DP Commercial Brokerages, Bayshore Consulting Group, Avail Technologies, AVEDGE, Kaiser Permanente, the Weideman Group, and MV Transportation,” Crist said. “These sponsors made Stuff-a-Bus a huge success again this year.”
For safety and orderly distribution reasons, only drive thru service is available.
