LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Transit Authority’s Board of Directors honored customer service representative Diane Tuminaro, at the Nov. 23 meeting, on the occasion of her retirement.
Executive Director/CEO Macy Neshati said he has a special place in his heart for Tuminaro.
“About three months after I got here she took me to heart when I said, ‘Open door, open policy,’ ” Neshati said.
Tuminaro presented Neshati with guidance on how the agency could restructure its routes, he explained.
“She has shown such passion and dedication to this community and to this agency that I just have to thank Diane and tell her much we’re going to miss her,” Neshati said.
“Thank you so much,” Tuminaro said.
Tuminaro has been with the AVTA for 14 years and was a internal part of the agency, Customer Satisfaction Manager Carlos Lopez said
“As a customer service representative, she has a passion for our passengers, always treating them with patience, respect and empathy,” Lopez said. “Diane is equally attentive and respectful to her coworkers. She is always ready to assist when necessary.”
Lopez said Tuminaro brought delicious foods and kept a cabinet stocked with snacks, eye drops, aspirin and other items.
“You name it, she had it, which is why she hates to be known as Mama D,” Lopez said. “She took care of everyone as if they were her own family.”
Tuminaro had a hat for every major holiday, including a hat with hearts for Valentine’s Day, a sombrero for Cinco de Mayo, and a Christmas tree hat.
“She truly brought joy to the department,” Lopez said. “Family is everything. Diane can now spend unlimited time with her five children, her grandchildren and husband. She has a big heart and her door is open to anyone. It is for this and many more reasons that Diane will be missed. The agency will not be the same without her. Diane is a true inspiration and a constant reminder there are truly great people in the world.”
