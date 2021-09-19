LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Transit Authority will resume full local and commuter service, starting Monday, for those in the AV community who count on AVTA to get them where they need to go, the transit agency announced.
AVTA’s local transit routes will return to their regular schedule. Route 8, servicing the Palmdale and Lancaster campuses of Antelope Valley College, will have a minor schedule modification to provide improved opportunity charging of AVTA’s electric bus on the route.
Additionally, Commuter Service Routes 785, 786 and 787, and the Transporter Route 790 will return to full service. Commuter route schedules have been changed to adopt recommendations made by the Regional Transit Plan and approved by the AVTA Board of Directors in 2019, but delayed due to the pandemic.
• Route 785, Runs 4 and 5 have been merged into one run.
• Route 785, Runs 8 and 9 have been merged into one run
• Route 786, Runs 4 and 5 have been merged into one run.
• Route 787, Runs 7, 8, and 9 have been merged into one run.
“AVTA’s return to full local and commuter service levels are a big part of helping Antelope Valley residents and businesses return to normal routines,” AVTA Board Chairman Marvin Crist said in a statement. “Be assured that AVTA will continue to uphold the health and safety of our passengers and employees as our top priority.”
Recent studies show that public transportation is safe. There is no identified correlation with the spread of the Coronavirus and the use of public transportation. However, federal and county law require masks or face coverings be worn at all times in transportation centers, at bus stops and on all public transportation vehicles. Failure to comply constitutes a violation of federal law.
Visit the AVTA website to download the new Local Transit Service and Commuter Service maps and schedules brochures. You may also pick up these new schedules at the AVTA office, 42210 Sixth St. West in Lancaster.
New printed schedules will be placed in AVTA vehicles starting Monday.
Routes 747 and 748 will not resume service to Edwards Air Force Base and Mojave Air and Space Port on Monday. AVTA is working to resume these routes as soon as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.