LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Transit Authority will purchase up to four commercial-grade portable UVC light sanitizing machines for use on the agency’s bus fleet and facilities.
The portable sanitizing units will be used to sanitize, disinfect and sterilize the interior of AVTA facilities and buses..
“This is going to be part of our new normal,” Chief Financial Officer Judy Vaccaro-Fry said during a presentation at the Feb. 23 Board of Directors meeting.
The hospital-grade device manufactured by R-Zero was previously not available to the public.
“We believe this will also make us more efficient and at some point create some labor savings and have a very high safe sanitization rate employees and our riding public,” Vaccaro-Fry said.
The AVTA Board unanimously approved Chairman Marvin Crist’s motion to give AVTA Executive Director/CEO Macy Neshati authority to negotiate with the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale a satisfactory contract worth up to $100,000 to purchase four units by Feb. 26.
If the R-Zero units are purchased by the cities, the cost could be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency; otherwise, the agency would spend up to $90,000 in Federal Transit Administration COVID-19 funds to purchase the units.
