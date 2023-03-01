LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Transit Authority’s Board of Directors unanimously extended Executive Director/CEO Martin Tompkins’ employment agreement by one year through June 30, 2027, and gave him a 5% raise.
The Board initially appointed Tompkins in November 2021 to succeed former Executive Director/CEO Macy Neshati. Tompkins’ employment agreement was originally effective Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2022. The Board approved an amendment last year that extended the agreement through June 30, 2026.
With the second agreement, Tompkins will also receive a one-time incentive payment of $9,975 and a monthly electric fuel allowance of $400.
“Martin, it’s the unanimous opinion of the Board that you’re doing a great job,” Chairman Marvin Crist said. “We do not start them at a high level, but we do try to catch them by incentives and by bonuses so that’s reflected in this contract.”
Tompkins thanked the Board for its support.
“The message that I sent to the staff is that we’re going to have fun this year,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.