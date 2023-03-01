LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Transit Auth­ority’s Board of Directors unanimously extended Executive Director/CEO Martin Tompkins’ employment agreement by one year through June 30, 2027, and gave him a 5% raise.

The Board initially appointed Tompkins in November 2021 to succeed former Executive Director/CEO Macy Neshati. Tompkins’ employment agreement was originally effective Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2022. The Board approved an amendment last year that extended the agreement through June 30, 2026.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.